Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

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Stafford County Public Schools Announce Notice of Public Hearing on Middle School Redistricting

The Stafford County School Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed Middle School Redistricting on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 7 p.m.

The public hearing will take place in the School Board Chambers located at 31 Stafford Ave. Stafford, Virginia.

League of Women Voters Holding Community Conversation on Immigration and Detention

The League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area will meet this Monday, October 26, at 6:00 p.m. at Curitiba Art Cafe, 919 Caroline Street, for their next Community Conversations event.

The topic is Immigration & Detention in Our Community, with Dr. Eric Bonds from UMW and Jorge Mendez from Virginia Organizing. They’ll discuss what is happening in our region, including local facilities like the Rappahannock Regional Jail and the Caroline Detention Facility, how local families and communities are experiencing these issues, and what we can do as a community. The idea is to look beyond the national headlines and make room for a thoughtful conversation about what is happening close to home.

The event is free, nonpartisan, and open to everyone. You’re welcome to bring questions and perspectives, or simply come to listen. No prior knowledge or League membership is needed.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/immigration-detention-in-our-community-community-conversations-tickets-2003129523327?aff=oddtdtcreator

Fredericksburg Region Residents Invited to Show Off Their Best Trees

Downtown Greens is inviting residents throughout the Fredericksburg region to participate in “The Best in the Bark: Fredericksburg Edition” a community-wide competition celebrating the beauty, character, and variety of the trees that make Fredericksburg special.

The competition will begin with a photo submission period from October 15 through November 15. Residents are encouraged to snap a photo of their favorite tree, whether it’s a towering neighborhood landmark, a colorful fall favorite, a historic tree, or simply the tree they love most, and submit it for a chance to be named Fredericksburg’s Best in the Bark. Contestants will also be asked to briefly explain why they think their tree deserves to be chosen the Best in the Bark.

Following the submission period, the community will have the opportunity to choose its favorite tree. Public voting will take place from November 16 through December 15, giving Fredericksburg residents a chance to celebrate and support their favorite local trees. The winner will be announced on December 18 and will receive a commemorative plaque for display to let everyone know their Bark is the Best!

“Trees are essential to healthy ecosystems, offering food, shelter, and nesting sites for birds, insects, and other wildlife” said Janelle Kennedy, Executive Director of Downtown Greens. “We’re excited to give our community a fun way to celebrate the trees they love and to recognize the role trees play in creating vibrant, welcoming neighborhoods.”

Whether it’s a beloved backyard tree, a magnificent specimen along a neighborhood street, or a tree with a special story, Downtown Greens wants to see it!

How to Participate

Photo submissions: October 15–November 15

Public voting: November 16–December 15

Winner announced: December 18

Sponsored by: Downtown Greens

Eligibility: Trees in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania, Stafford, Caroline, and King George

Counties are eligible for the competition.

How to submit: https://forms.gle/JVrUX2BZ2XBJk3259

How to vote: A link will be posted on https://www.downtowngreens.org/best-in-the-bark whenvoting goes live on November 16.

Friends of the Rappahannock Calls for Pause on Vulcan Construction’s Riverfront Permit out of Concern for Atlantic Sturgeon

Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC proposes to construct a commercial pier with a T-head, finger piers, and an enclosed workers’ shelter; install steel piles for a retractable conveyor system; and set steel pilings or wooden dolphins with batter boards and a winch system to provide access for the loading of sand and gravel barges at the proposed Black Marsh Sand and Gravel Facility at the property situated at the terminus of Black Marsh Road along the Rappahannock River in Caroline County.

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) will hold a public hearing at its meeting beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, in the Commission meeting room at 380 Fenwick Road, Building 96, Fort Monroe.

Friends of the Rappahannock is concerned that this project’s permit reissuance application has not fully addressed potential impacts on Atlantic Sturgeon, a federally designated endangered species, and has not considered potential impacts on adult sturgeon from the resumption of barge traffic. Vessel strikes are the leading cause of mortality for adult Atlantic Sturgeon, and this project would increase vessel traffic on the Rappahannock River.

Atlantic Sturgeon migrate from the ocean into the Chesapeake Bay and historically spawned in all the Bay’s major tributaries. Today, overfishing, pollution, dam construction, and habitat degradation have drastically reduced spawning populations. Atlantic Sturgeon in Virginia can exceed 10 feet in length, weigh up to 400 pounds, and live up to 60 years. Two distinct spawning migrations have been identified, with Atlantic Sturgeon ascending the larger Chesapeake Bay tributaries in either spring or fall. During this upstream journey, Atlantic sturgeon seek the same rocky river bottoms where they were born, in areas relatively free of silt and other debris.

This is especially important now because the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has officially documented Atlantic Sturgeon in the Rappahannock River in the last month. Many sightings occurred near the proposed project site and in areas where vessel traffic could resume. More research is planned for 2027 to continue studying Atlantic sturgeon presence and potential spawning activities. The Virginia Institute of Marine Science admits that “as far as the issue raised in public comments of increased vessel traffic causing increased vessel strikes, that is likely correct (provided the number of vessels transiting the area will be increasing).”

Vulcan’s current permit remains valid for two more years. This permit application does not need to move forward for VMRC consideration on October 27th.

Comments can be submitted at the link below or emailed to Olivia Upton at Olivia.Upton@mrc.virginia.gov.

UMW Waiving Application Fee Oct. 19-30

For Virginia high school seniors, the last two weeks of October offer a chance to take an important step toward college — for free. During Virginia College Application Weeks, Oct. 19-30, 2026, the University of Mary Washington will waive its application fee for students who apply through the Common App using the code VCAW.

The statewide initiative, Virginia College Application Weeks, brings together the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV), Virginia colleges and universities, and national education nonprofit ECMC to help students navigate the college application process. Now in its 10th year, the initiative is expanding to two weeks and reaching numerous high schools across the Commonwealth.

This year, the opportunity is also the talk of the town in UMW’s hometown of Fredericksburg. UMW Dean of Admissions and Associate Vice President Melissa Yakabouski and Director of First-Year Admissions Sarah Lindberg recently took to the airwaves on Town Talk with Ted Schubel to offer advice to prospective students and their families.

“This is really about finding a good fit for the student and making sure that they can be successful academically, that they are going to find a community that is going to support them, that is going to provide them with a lot of different experiences,” Yakabouski said on the program. Read more about Virginia College Application Weeks at UMW.

Spanberger to Join Vindman Sunday for Canvass Launch and Rally in Fredericksburg

On Sunday, October 25, Governor Abigail Spanberger will join Congressman Eugene Vindman (VA-07), local elected officials, campaign volunteers, and supporters in Fredericksburg for a canvass launch and rally ahead of the November 3 election.

With Election Day fast approaching, Governor Spanberger and Congressman Vindman will energize supporters, highlight the stakes of this election, and kick off a day of door knocking to turn out voters across Virginia’s Seventh Congressional District.

WHAT:

Governor Abigail Spanberger and Congressman Eugene Vindman will host a canvass launch and rally to energize voters ahead of the November 3 election.

WHO:

Governor Abigail Spanberger, Congressman Eugene Vindman (VA-07), Delegate Josh Cole, Delegate Nicole Cole, Delegate Stacey Carroll

WHEN:

Sunday, November 25 at 3:00pm

WHERE:

19 Hickory Ridge Dr

Fredericksburg, VA 22405

PRESS:

Media must RSVP to Claire Hutto at claire@vindmanforcongress.com. Additional information will be provided to press upon RSVP.

King George Boy in the Running for Baby of the Year

From his Mom: I wanted to share a heartwarming hometown story that I hope you might consider featuring!

My son, Justin Jr., from King George, Virginia, has made it to the Quarter-Finals of the 2026 Baby of the Year competition!

Justin is a playful, happy little boy who always seems to have a smile on his face. He loves exploring, playing, and especially spending time with his books! Whether he’s flashing his adorable smile or enjoying one of his favorite stories, he brings so much happiness to those around him.

As his mom, watching him advance through this national competition has been such an exciting experience. We’re incredibly proud of how far he’s come and would love to see our local community rally behind one of its youngest residents.

Justin is currently in 19th place in his quarter-final group, and we’re hoping to spread the word beyond our family and friends to help him continue in the competition.

Community members can support Justin by casting a FREE vote every 24 hours through his official competition page:

https://babyoftheyear.org/2026/justin-f683

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