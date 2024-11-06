By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Voters in King George on Tuesday approved a referendum authorizing the county to issue a bond of up to $57 million to support construction of a new elementary school.

Share

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, 57.5% of voters supported the bond measure, as opposed to 42.5% who were against it. A majority of voters in all five county precincts supported the measure.

The funds will be used “for the purpose of financing the costs of the acquisition, design, construction and equipping of a new pre-K-5th grade elementary school that will serve the residents and students of King George County.”

According to information about the bond referendum published by the school division, the plan is to demolish the old middle school building off Dahlgren Road and “replace the unsafe building with a new one that would house a pre-K through 5th grade elementary school.”

Up until this year, the county’s preschool programs were housed in a building on St. Anthony’s Road, but that building also has been deemed unsafe for students, and preschool programs were moved to King George Elementary School.

This is leading to crowded conditions at King George Elementary, which is operating at 90% of its capacity. Sealston Elementary is operating at 106% of its capacity and King George High School at 102% of its capacity.

Enrollment in King George schools is projected to grow by 2% each year and all school buildings will be over capacity by 2031 if there is no new construction.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read Local Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to report on a Spotsylvania School teacher arrested for bringing drugs onto campus.

First to report on new facility fees leveled by MWHC on patient bills.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Provided extensive coverage of the cellphone bans that are sweeping local school districts.

And so much more, like Clay Jones, Drew Gallagher, Hank Silverberg, and more.

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month