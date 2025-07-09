By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

The school zone speed camera on Washington Avenue approaching James Monroe High School on the left. Photo by Martin Davis.

Earlier this week the Advance reported that the city of Fredericksburg’s three school zone speed cameras have collected over $133,000 in revenue since they became active early in January of this year.

The funds from these cameras are designated for the “development and implementation of pedestrian safety projects, with first priority for pedestrian safety projects near schools or along known pedestrian routes to schools,” per the City Council’s resolution regarding the use of collected revenues. If those projects are not feasible, then the money will be used for school capital projects or debt service.

Assistant City Manager Mark Whitley told the Advance in an email dated July 9 that as of now, the city has not spent any of the proceeds collected from citations given out through the end of June.

The funds, Whitley wrote, were “designated to be reserve to be built up, and carried forward to fund projects.”

Currently, there are two planned expenditures in Fiscal Year 2026 (which runs from July 1, 2025 - June 30, 2026), according to Whitley:

“$100,000 to support the purchase of a machine to help mark pavement (like crosswalks)”

“$100,000 for a capital project to begin design on the Courtland Drive Connector from the Area 10 Small Area Plan (Lafayette to Learning Lane).”

Stay with the Advance as we continue to track the funds collected from these three cameras and how they are being used by the city to benefit Fredericksburg City Public Schools.

Support the Advance with an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation

The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.

We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.

Sign up for annual, renewable subscription.

Make a one-time donation of any amount.

Make a One-time Donation

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”