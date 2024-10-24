FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Keith Thomas's avatar
Robert Keith Thomas
Oct 25

It is going to get a lot worse if we elect Trump. He plans to deport most of the construction workforce, so where would builders find the necessary labor to build, even if the zoning barriers to denser construction were removed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Martin Davis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture