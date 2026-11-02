FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Common Man's avatar
Common Man
2h

Another wildly conjecture article with no facts to support. Watkins claim that a child died is dependent of rumors of neighbors and has not been confirmed. Also has no connection that the supposed deaths were related. He also goes out of his way to try to suggest that there was wrongdoing on the shelter yet offers no proof to do so.

Rather close to a defamation suit in my opinion.

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