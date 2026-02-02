Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

"Interstate 95 traffic in Prince William County, VA during January 3-4 winter storm" by Sblover99 is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0.

What should the Fredericksburg area’s transportation network look like in 2055 years? What transportation goals should the region work towards, and what projects need to be completed in order to reach those goals in the next 30 years?

The Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Long Range Transportation Plan is a planning document that synthesizes these goals. FAMPO staff, along with local and state transportation planners, are working on this document now, and the public can help with its development by filling out a survey.

According to a press release from FAMPO, the 2055 Long Range Transportation Plan “considers all aspects and modes of transportation, including studies to identify needs, road projects, public transit improvements, freight movement, and bike and pedestrian additions” across Fredericksburg City and Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

The survey, which will be open through March 6 and takes between five and ten minutes to complete, asks for participants’ feedback on seven goals proposed by FAMPO, and then gives them a chance to propose their own goals.

The Federal Highway Administration requires local metropolitan planning organizations to adopt long range transportation plans every four years. FAMPO’s most recent Long Range Transportation Plan, which looked forwards to 2050, was adopted in March of 2022 and is available here.

Anyone who requires special accommodation or translation services (free of charge) to complete the survey should contact FAMPO at 540-373-2890 or fampo@gwregion.org.

