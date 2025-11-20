By Chasqui Mooney-Guerra

Senior citizens in Spotsylvania having to travel more for activities previously housed in the Marshall Center, which sits along Courthouse Road just a few minutes walk from the courthouse, drew considerable attention at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors’ meeting.

The center houses many senior-related activities and will begin undergoing renovations in January, necessitating the moves. Several of the moves, however, are slated to become permanent.

Under the proposed plan, beginning in 2026 senior activities scheduled on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be permanently moved to the Chancellor Community Center, while activities scheduled on Tuesdays will similarly move to the Lee Hill Community Center.

Chancellor Community Center sits on Old Plank Road and is roughly 10 miles away from the Marshall Center. Lee Hill Community Center is some 14 miles away near the Rappahannock River.

Space and noise levels created by the activities were cited by Ben Loveday, assistant county administrator, and Brian Barnes, recreation manager, as the reason for the permanent moves.

Some activities, including a choral group, local church, and the senior pickleball group are being cancelled. However, Loveday and Barnes suggested that once renovations conclude, some might return to the Marshall Center.

A few Board members expressed concerns about the moves. Supervisor Jacob Lane said he was worried about “spreading our seniors out across the county to multiple locations,” and asked Loveday and Barnes to provide figures on what the potential cost of the county building a new community center, or even a dedicated senior center, would be.

On another matter affecting seniors, the Board voted unanimously to amend the real estate tax exemption for elderly and disabled citizens whose annual income does not exceed $68,000. The amount of the exemption was raised from $1,500 to $1,900, effective January 1, 2026.

The Board additionally considered a list of twenty-nine legislative priorities for the new year to be sent to legislators in Richmond, including the addition of vape products to a local tobacco and cigarette tax, and shortening the early-voting window. The list passed unanimously, though Supervisor Frazier expressed concern over a few items, particularly the reduction to early-voting time.

Finally, the Board approved a rezoning of roughly 3.44 acres within walking distance of Spotsylvania Medical from Commercial-3 to Mixed-Use-4 in order to develop 50 multi-family units while retaining commercial businesses on the ground floor.

The Silver Companies is organizing the project, which is being designed to attract job seekers, particularly those working at the hospital, and not families with children.

The development would include some updating of nearby roads, including restriping and modification of traffic signal heads and signage. Additionally, Silver Companies proposed cash proffers upon occupancy of the units of $1,000 per unit to Spotsylvania schools, $325 per unit to Parks and Recreation, and $675 per unit to Public Safety.

