By Hank Silverberg

ADVANCE CORRESPONDENT

The Free Lance-Star is reporting that Fredericksburg police have identified a suspect in one of a string of recent sexual assaults in the city. The suspect has been detained, although no arrest has been announced so far.

The rape occurred Sunday night at Ficklen Island, between the Heritage Trail and the Rappahannock River, sometime between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. According to The Free Lance-Star, an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Circuit Court stated that the rapist was wearing all black, put a rag over the woman’s mouth, and used his phone to communicate with her through Google Translate. He may have also taken pictures or videos of the victim, who said she bit the man’s finger during the assault.

The Free Lance-Star reported that police saw a fresh cut on the suspect’s finger when he was detained. The suspect was identified in the affidavit, but the paper withheld his name from publication.

Fredericksburg Police Chief Betsy Mason, meanwhile, has asked the city to put up Blue Light boxes and mile markers along the Canal Path and Heritage Trail after the string of sexual assaults on and near city walking paths dating back to last October. The additions would allow police to respond more quickly to 911 calls.

Mason hopes the call boxes, similar to those on the University of Mary Washington campus, can be in place by the end of the year. They would include phones with a direct line to police, and cameras which could help people in trouble, and identify victims and their assailants in the event of other assaults. There’s no cost estimate yet for purchasing and installing the boxes.

Mason said more city bike officers are being trained to beef up patrols on the trails, which she said have already been increased since the first reported assault in October 2025.

Police are also offering a cash reward for information leading to arrests.

The most recent incident occurred the evening of May 31 when the woman was violently assaulted on Ficklen Island. The victim reported to police that she had been sitting on a large rock near the river when she was approached by an unknown man who she described as a short Hispanic male wearing a black shirt and black slide sandals.

The two earlier sexual assaults, one on May 1, 2026, and the other October 19, 2025, occurred on the Canal Path. The victims in both cases were walking home at night between 9 and 10 p.m. The suspect in the May 1 assault was described as a male, 5’4” or 5’5”, with a medium build and possibly of Middle Eastern, Hispanic, or Indian descent. The victim in the October incident said her attacker was a Hispanic male, approximately 6’0” tall, with dark hair, a black hoodie, and blue pants.

With the wide range of descriptions, police said they are not sure if the assaults are connected.

Fredericksburg police brought in their K-9 unit to search the areas after all three assaults, and deployed drones from the city and from Stafford County to aid in the most recent search.

There were three other incidents of sexual battery on the Heritage Trail in March of this year when an unknown man ran up behind women on three separate occasions, grabbed their buttocks, then ran off. A suspect was charged after police used an automatic license plate reader to identify a car belonging to Hien Dinh of Stafford County, which they determined had entered the city on the nights of each of the assaults. Dinh’s car was found on Bridgewater Street, near the Heritage Trail, and he was subsequently arrested.

Police are advising Fredericksburg residents to stay alert while walking or running outside, especially after dark, and that they try to exercise and do errands in groups or with friends. Police also recommend that walkers keep at least one ear free of ear buds or headphones in order to hear anyone approaching, and carry a fully charged cell phone to report an assault or any suspicious activity.

City police have set up an anonymous tip line for the open assault cases and are asking anyone with any knowledge of the incidents or the assailants to send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by their tip.

Victims of sexual assault who need support can contact the Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault or call their 24/7 hotline at 540-371-1666.

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