FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rabson, Steve's avatar
Rabson, Steve
4h

I admire Taylor Swift’s fashion model figure and agree with her politics. If only she could sing! She’s all echo chambers and synthesizers—never just her out there on stage with a microphone.

Reply
Share
Susan Doepp's avatar
Susan Doepp
6h

Well, geez. Thanks for ruining my love for Todd Rundgren! Your column made me go back and listen to my six favorite Rundgren songs, where I just now discovered for the first time that "We Gotta Get You a Woman" contains this line: "They may be stupid, but they sure are fun."

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leigh Anne Van Doren · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture