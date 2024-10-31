FXBG Advance Staff

Stafford County Public Schools proudly celebrates five years of partnership with Sheehy Toyota of Stafford as a dedicated Partner in Education. This year, Sheehy Toyota contributed $35,000, bringing their cumulative support for Stafford County Public Schools to an impressive $170,000 over the past five years.

Share

“We’re not just investing in education - we’re investing in tomorrow’s leaders, innovators, and changemakers,” said Mike Wright, General Manager of Sheehy Toyota of Stafford. “It’s a privilege to stand alongside Stafford Schools, supporting the work that inspires and shapes the future of our community.”

This year’s donation will fund impactful programs in Stafford Schools, strengthening resources that reach students directly through Special Education in Early Childhood Centers, Career & Technical Education (CTE), English Learner instruction, the upcoming 2025 Family Engagement Bus, along with other critical programs that inspire students and empower their learning.

“Year after year, Sheehy Toyota has shown up for our students,” said Chris R. Fulmer, Acting Superintendent of Stafford County Public Schools. “Their support fuels possibilities in our classrooms, allowing us to do more for students. This partnership goes beyond funding; it’s a belief in the power of education to transform lives.”

Sheehy Toyota of Stafford’s dedication to education and community investment strengthens the foundation for a brighter future, benefiting both local students and the broader community.

Editor’s Note: The information published here is from a press release issued by Stafford County Public Schools.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read Local Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to report on a Spotsylvania School teacher arrested for bringing drugs onto campus.

First to report on new facility fees leveled by MWHC on patient bills.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Provided extensive coverage of the cellphone bans that are sweeping local school districts.

And so much more, like Clay Jones, Drew Gallagher, Hank Silverberg, and more.

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month