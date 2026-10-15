FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Books of Leo's avatar
Books of Leo
4h

Thank you sir for this informative and important column.

We need answers to your questions. Not only for those incarcerated there, but for all of us.

We are either a state and nation of laws and principles, or we are nothing.

Thanks again.

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Norma Bourne's avatar
Norma Bourne
5h

Isn"t coming into the USA illegally a criminal offense?

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