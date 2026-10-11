FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Justin. Hart's avatar
Justin. Hart
2h

Apparently you don’t remember the election of JFK ( you were probably to young to break away from your Saul Alinsky studies ) Nixon was ahead then Chicago started counting ballots late that night + JFK WON ! The election of 1800 is a perfect example of both voter fraud , criminal behavior . 3 men vying for the presidency and 2 connived to take it away from Adams . Here in 2020 you really believe FJB got 81 million votes , a candidate who couldn’t get 20 people at a public rally where the places to stand weee marked out 6 ft apart , who had a CAR RALLY THAT HAD 10 CARS IN IT + 3 of them were his cars ! Thank you for serving but I don’t think political elections and those that were stolen are your expertise to comment on . Mail in Ballots till the middle 70’s were reserved for active military overseas + elderly invalids in nursing homes , in those days the local election clerk hand carried ballots to the people ( in my city ) in nursing homes or at home and witnessed the voter making out their ballot . Then Democrats decided that was to burdensome so the mess + confussion started !

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