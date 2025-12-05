Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

Caroline

CCPS will be closed Fri. Dec. 5 due to inclement weather. 12 month staff will work from home & essential staff will not report but receive separate communication from their supervisor. All Fri. & Sat. events have been cancelled.

Fredericksburg

All schools are closed and all activities are cancelled on Friday, December 5 due to the forecast for hazardous weather conditions. Slick icy roads and sidewalks are expected in the area.

Code Red

School is closed for students and staff.

12-month employees should not report.

Essential workers should contact their supervisor regarding report times.

King George

Due to impending inclement weather, King George County Schools will be closed tomorrow, December 5, 2025 for the safety of our students and staff. All classes and activities are canceled. Code 3 for 12 month staff. Supervisors will communicate the report time for School Readiness Personnel.

Spotsylvania

All Spotsylvania County Public Schools and offices will be closed on Friday, December 5, 2025. 12-Month Employees. Code 1 - essential personnel report to perform emergency services as necessary.

All school and non-school activities, day and evening, including student externships are canceled. All events taking place prior to 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 6, 2025 are canceled.

Stafford

Due to the current winter weather advisory and anticipated adverse weather conditions, Stafford Schools will be closed on Friday, December 5, 2025. All activities and events scheduled for Friday are cancelled.

We’re committed to keeping everyone safe during this weather event. Our crews have begun treating parking lots and sidewalks, focusing on ensuring our facilities and grounds are ready for students and staff as soon as possible. We will continue to monitor weather and road conditions and make a decision tomorrow afternoon regarding activities and events scheduled for Saturday.

Paragraphs 3 and 4

