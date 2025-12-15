Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

Caroline

CCPS will operate on a 2-hour delay Mon. Dec. 15. Essential and 12-month staff report on time.

Fredericksburg

FCPS will be on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Monday, December 15 for all students and all staff. We will reassess in the early morning to decide if a school closure is necessary.

King George

King George County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay tomorrow, Monday, December 15, due to overnight freezing temperatures and poor road conditions.

Spotsylvania

Spotsylvania County Public Schools will open two hours late Monday, December 15. 2025.

No AM ECSE preschool classes, PM classes will begin on time.

12-month employees and essential employees report to work on time. All other employees report two hours late.

Stafford

Due to current road conditions in some areas of the county, Stafford Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay schedule on Monday, December 15, 2025. This delay allows for safer travel conditions in the morning while preserving instructional time for our students.

Staff should arrive two hours after their normal reporting time.

Schools will operate as follows:

High Schools, The Phoenix Center: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Elementary Schools Shift 1: 10:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Elementary Schools Shift 2: 10:45 - 3:15 p.m.

Middle Schools: 11:20 a.m. - 3:50 p.m.

North Star ECEC: Full day program begins at 9:37 a.m. No morning half day program. Afternoon half day program begins at 12 p.m.

Rising Star ECEC: Full day program begins at 11:23 a.m. No morning half day program. Afternoon half day program begins at 12:45 p.m.

Please proceed with caution and reduce speed, especially on bridges and similar surfaces. Allow extra time for your commute. Avoid sudden stops and sharp turns.

We appreciate your patience with weather related delays and closures. We will continue to assess conditions this evening.

Should a change be necessary, we will update you tomorrow morning.

