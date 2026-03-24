By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

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Left: Leonard Lacey (photo by Adele Uphaus). Right: Travis Burns (submitted photo).

Gov. Abigail Spanberger last week announced the appointment of more than 100 Virginians to state boards and commissions, and among them are two from the Fredericksburg region.

Leonard Lacey, senior pastor of United Faith Christian Ministry in Stafford, was appointed to the Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion; and Travis Burns, principal of King George High School, was appointed to the Board of Juvenile Justice.

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This is the first statewide appointment for both Lacey and Burns, who will each serve four-year terms on their respective committees.

“It’s an honor to be appointed,” said Lacey. “It was humbling just to know that I was considered.”

Lacey moved to Virginia from Alabama in 1971 and has lived in Stafford since the late 1970s. In addition to pastoring United Faith Christian Ministry, which he and his late wife established and which just celebrated 25 years, Lacey spent 30 years with the Virginia State Police, which gave him the opportunity to travel around the state.

At the county level, he’s served on the Diversity Coalition for the past few years.

In 2023, he ran for House of Delegates, seeking to represent the 64th District. Though unsuccessful, he said that experience “energized him” to continue in public service.

“I don’t believe people should ever get to a place where they feel they’ve done enough” in service to their communities,” Lacey said.

The Citizen’s Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion operates as a nonprofit charitable organization within the executive branch. In addition to overseeing the furnishing, artwork, and gardens of the Executive Mansion and fundraising for the restoration and replacement of items, it is charged with “promoting a greater understanding and awareness of the history and significance” of the house, according to Virginia Code.

That’s the part of the job Lacey is most excited about. Though he’s lived in Virginia for more than 50 years, he only visited the Executive Mansion for the first time several weeks ago.

“We need more people to know it’s there and open to the public,” he said.

Lacey said he will be spending time before the Council’s first meeting researching the history of the Executive Mansion, keeping an eye out for the ways it has influenced Stafford County and vice versa.

He’ll also be keeping his ears open, hoping to learn from members of the community how they view the Executive Mansion and how it can best represent them.

“I’m going to be a part of the listening, so that I can also share what I learn,” Lacey said.

The Advance spoke to Burns, who will be serving on the Board of Juvenile Justice, on Tuesday, three days before the Board’s first meeting.

“They’ve already forwarded me an agenda and I’ve got a lot of homework,” he said.

Burns, who said he was “elated” to learn about his appointment, is nearing the end of his first year as principal of King George High School, but his 26th year in education in Virginia.

“My entire career has been devoted towards the success of young people,” he said. “I see this as another avenue to contribute to positive outcomes for Virginia’s kids and youth.”

The Board’s role is to establish and monitor policy for the programs operated by the Department of Juvenile Justice and to advise the governor and General Assembly on matters related to youth services.

Burns said his experience in education, starting as a 7th grade civics and economics teacher and progressing to administration in middle and high schools in Gloucester, Northumberland, and now King George counties, has prepared him to serve on the board.

“In terms of my school experience, we’re in the business of preparing kids for responsible citizenship, and juvenile justice is also in the business of preparing kids for responsible citizenship,” he said. “I bring a unique perspective in terms of working with and advocating for kids.”

Burns has been active with the Virginia Association for Secondary School Principals, serving as president twice, and said he will also bring that experience to the Board of Juvenile Justice, sharing “what values and understandings principals have with respect to working with youth.”

“I’m delighted to serve in this capacity,” he said. “I’ve always been very focused on citizenship. It’s all about going above and beyond the call of duty, and this is another opportunity for me to contribute to my community and something that I deeply value which is working on positive outcomes for kids.”

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