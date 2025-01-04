By Martin Davis

A winter storm is bearing down on our region, and while details about snowfall amounts and how much ice could accumulate remain variable, significant accumulation is expected.

To help prepare for the storm’s arrival, the Advance has collected tips from local governments and organizations on what to expect and how to manage the days ahead.

State of Emergency

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency on Friday.

“Given the current projected size of the storm,” Youngkin said in the press release, “if your post-holiday travel plans have you leaving Sunday, I encourage you to adjust those plans to leave on Saturday. If you find yourself needing to be on the roadways, please heed any warnings and make sure you are keeping yourselves and others safe. Our pre-treating preparations are underway and substantial state and local resources will continue to actively monitor the forecast and respond through the weekend.”

The State of Emergency press release includes additional information on how state agencies will be engaged before, during, and after the storm.

Price Gouging

Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that the State of Emergency has “triggered Virginia’s anti-price gouging statutes designed to protect consumers from paying exorbitant prices for necessities during an emergency event.”

This statute includes, but is not limited to, “water, ice, food, generators, batteries, home repair materials and services, and tree removal services.”

Consumers can contact Attorney General Miyares’ Consumer Protection Section for additional information or to file a complaint:

Outage Information

In the event you lose power, know how to report the outage in your area and be able to track estimated times until energy is restored.

Dominion Energy — Report Outage or Emergency (You can also use the app — Android, Apple

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative — Outage Center (Or text “OUT” to 63273. You can also use the app — Android. Apple

Before the Storm Arrives

REC recommends that people gather the following in advance of the storm:

Consider a secondary heating source such as a generator (see important safety tips below).

Gather any extra blankets, bedding, sleeping bags, sweaters and other warm clothing.

Charge critical electronics such as cell phones.

If someone in your home requires electricity for a serious medical condition, review your backup plan for an alternate location with power that you can rely on during an outage.

Downed Power Lines

If you see downed power lines, assume it is live. Report any downed lines to Dominion or REC.

Emergency Kits

Both REC and Dominion recommend keeping an emergency kit. REC recommends keeping the following items:

Flashlights and fresh batteries.

Battery-powered radio or TV and extra batteries.

Cell phone chargers (make sure your cell phone is fully charged).

Land-line phone with cord (cordless phones require electricity).

Battery-powered or windup alarm clock.

Supply of bottled water (one gallon per person per day).

Non-perishable foods that require no heating.

Blankets, bedding or sleeping bags.

First-aid kit and prescription medications.

Hand-operated can opener.

Special items for infants, the elderly or family members with special needs.

A variety of hand tools.

List of emergency and REC phone numbers.

Identification and copies of important family documents in a waterproof container.

Cash (ATMs may be unavailable).

Generators

If you have a generator, REC has the following tips for using it safely in the event of an outage.

Isolate your generator from power lines. Connect appliances or other devices directly to the generator with the appropriate cords.

(For REC Customers) If you connect it directly to your building's wiring, a generator transfer switch is required to separate your generator from the co-op's system.

Take care when fueling your generator. Never refuel the unit while it's operating.

Provide adequate ventilation and air cooling for the generator to prevent overheating and the accumulation of toxic fumes. Do not install your generator in a closed area. Exhaust gases contain carbon monoxide, which is poisonous.

