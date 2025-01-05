By FXBG Advance Staff

Owing to the incoming snowstorm, the following school districts have announced closings for Monday, and adjustments for the return-to-school schedule this week.

University of Mary Washington

The University of Mary Washington will be closed all day Monday, January 6, 2025.

Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg City Public Schools will extend Winter Break by one day.

All buildings will be closed on Monday, January 6.

Tuesday, January 7 will be a staff workday.

Students will report to school on Wednesday, January 8.

Essential personnel will be notified by their supervisor regarding report times.

King George

Due to the anticipated inclement weather forecast for tomorrow, January 6, King George County Schools will be closed. Code 1 for 12 month employees (do not report).

Spotsylvania

All Spotsylvania County Public Schools campuses and offices are closed on Monday, January 6, 2025. All school sponsored activities including student externships are cancelled. School employees: Code 0 - no employees report.

Stafford

Due to the snow, sleet, and ice expected to begin this evening, all Stafford County schools and buildings will be closed tomorrow, Monday, January 6. Additionally, all activities and events on Monday are cancelled.

