The following school districts have announced closings for Wednesday due to hazardous road conditions.

Colleges and Universities

Germanna Community College

Due to inclement weather and challenging road conditions, all Germanna locations will open at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8.

University of Mary Washington

UMW campuses will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, following the snow storm on January 6 and 7. The delayed opening until 10 a.m. includes the Fredericksburg, Stafford and Dahlgren campuses. Buildings will be closed until 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Public events are also canceled through 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Public Schools

Caroline County

All schools closed on Wednesday, January 8; offices open at 10:00 AM.

Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg City Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, January 8.

King George

Please be advised that schools will be closed on Wednesday, January 8, due to inclement weather conditions.

12-month employees: Code 2 with a report time of 10:00 AM.

Liberal leave will be in effect if needed for 12 month employees.

Additionally, the School Board Meeting will proceed as scheduled for January 8, 2025 at 6:00 PM at the Revercomb Building.

Spotsylvania

All Spotsylvania County Public Schools are closed on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Code 2 - 12-month employees report two-hours late as safety permits. Essential personnel will report at specified times. All school sponsored activities including student externships are cancelled.

Stafford

Stafford Schools will be closed Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

