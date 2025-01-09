By FXBG Advance Staff

Sunday’s snow has resulted in a full week off for area students. The following school districts have announced closings for Friday (announcements appear as they were received from the school divisions):

Public Schools

Caroline

Caroline County Schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 10. Essential and 12-month personnel report 10 a.m. Teachers and licensed staff report to buildings from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg City Public Schools will be closed for students tomorrow, January 10, due to continued poor road conditions and low temperatures.

Essential workers will report at 8 a.m., 12-month employees will report at 10 a.m., and teachers and certificated employees will have a flexible workday beginning at 10 a.m.

King George

King George County Schools will be closed Friday, January 10, due to adverse road conditions and inclement weather.

12-month employees: Code 2 with a report time of 10 a.m. Liberal leave will be in effect if needed for 12-month employees.

Thank you for your continued understanding and patience.

Spotsylvania

Friday, January 10, will be a Teacher Workday for Spotsylvania County Public County Schools. No students report to school. All student after school activities have been cancelled.

The Division Spelling Bee has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 18.

Stafford

Stafford Schools will be closed for students on Friday, January 10th. All activities and events for Friday AND Saturday are cancelled.

Emergency personnel will report on time and all 12-month employees will report to work at 10 a.m. Liberal leave is authorized.

Friday, January 10 will serve as a workday for all licensed employees beginning at 10 a.m.

We are excited to again offer free meals to all Stafford students aged 18 and under tomorrow. Service has been expanded and will be offered at three locations: Kate Waller Barrett ES, Rocky Run ES, and Edward E. Drew MS on Friday, January 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students are welcome regardless of meal eligibility status, and take-home breakfasts will also be provided during this time.

