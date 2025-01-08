By FXBG Advance Staff

The following school districts have announced closings for Thursday (announcements appear as they were received from the school divisions):

Public Schools

Caroline

Schools will be closed Thursday, January 9. Essential and 12-month personnel report at 10 a.m. All buildings will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for staff wishing to come in.

Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg City Public Schools will be closed Thursday, January 9, due to poor road conditions and low temperatures that continue to make travel hazardous. Essential workers will report at 8 a.m., 12-month employees will report at 10 a.m., and teachers and certificated employees will have a flexible workday (may work either in-person or remotely).

King George

Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 9, due to adverse road conditions and the inclement weather.

12-month employees: Code 2 with a report time of 10 a.m.

Liberal leave will be in effect if needed for 12-month employees.

Thank you for your understanding and flexibility.

Spotsylvania

Due to icy road conditions in rural areas and many neighborhoods, all Spotsylvania County Public Schools are closed on Thursday, January 9, 2025. Twelve-month employees report two hours late as safety permits. Essential personnel will report at specified times. All school sponsored activities including student externships are cancelled.

Stafford

Stafford Schools will be closed for students on Thursday, January 9th. Emergency personnel will report on time and all 12-month employees will report to work at 10 a.m. Liberal leave is authorized.

Thursday, January 9 will serve as a workday for all licensed employees beginning at 10 a.m. While buildings will be open, to enable our maintenance crews to complete the work of clearing any remaining snow and ice, telework is permitted and encouraged where duties allow.

We understand that for some, this unexpectedly extended winter break has been difficult. We are pleased to let you know that we will offer free meals to all Stafford students 18 and under. Meals will be served at Kate Waller Barrett ES and Edward E. Drew Middle school from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on January 9. All Stafford students are welcome regardless of meal eligibility status. We will provide take-home breakfasts during this window as well.

