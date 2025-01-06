By FXBG Advance Staff

The following school districts have announced closings for Tuesday due to hazardous road conditions and more expected snow Monday afternoon.

Colleges and Universities

Germanna Community College

Due to inclement weather, all Germanna locations will be closed on Tuesday, January 7. Online Services available.

University of Mary Washington

The University of Mary Washington will be closed all day Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

Public Schools

Caroline County

All schools and offices closed on Tuesday, January 7, due to inclement weather.

Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg City Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 7. Essential personnel will be notified by their supervisor regarding report times.

King George

King George County Schools will be closed on January 7 due to inclement weather. Code 1 for 12 month employees.

Spotsylvania

All Spotsylvania County Public Schools and offices are closed Tuesday, January 7, 2025. Code 1 - essential personnel report to perform emergency services as necessary. All school sponsored activities including student externships are cancelled.

Stafford

Stafford Schools will be closed Tuesday, January 7.

