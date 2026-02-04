FXBG Advance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa R.'s avatar
Lisa R.
2h

Spotsy does have a bus app - Here Comes the Bus. It has been in place for a good while now. We use it every school day.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Martin Davis
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Martin Davis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture