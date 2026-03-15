By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

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There are projections of possible severe storms on Monday. These storms have the potential to develop powerful winds and could potentially spawn a tornado.

For a detailed look at the projected weather, we are pointing readers to meteorologist Sean Sublette’s analysis of what is shaping up on the weather front. The forecast is calling for potentially significant storms and readers should prepare.

Several school districts are planning for early dismissals on Monday or will be closing. Here’s the information we have at this time.

Caroline County Schools

*ALERT* CCPS WILL BE CLOSED MON. MAR. 16 CODE 0. ALL AFTER SCHOOL ACTIVITIES CANCELED.

Fredericksburg City Schools

Fredericksburg City Public Schools will be closed on Monday, March 16 to students and staff.

12-month employees will complete flexible hours by either working remotely or at the worksite.

All buildings will close at noon, March 16. All afterschool activities are canceled.

Essential personnel should contact their supervisor for report times.

The reason for the closure is a severe weather system expected to move through our region tomorrow.

To support families, free meals will be available for pick up at each school from 10 AM to 12 PM.

Thank you for your continued partnership and help keeping our students and staff safe.

King George County Schools

Due to the severe weather outlook for our area, King George County Schools will operate on an early dismissal schedule on Monday, March 16 to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

Dismissal times are as follows:

Preschool – 10:30 AM

High School – 11:20 AM

Middle School – 11:30 AM

Elementary School – 12:35 PM

In addition, all after-school activities, practices, and events are canceled for Monday, March 16.

Please plan accordingly for transportation and childcare. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we prioritize the safety of our school community.

Spotsylvania County Schools

Due to the anticipated inclement weather, Spotsylvania County Public Schools will be closed with asynchronous remote learning for students on Monday, March 16, 2026. 12-month employees report on time. All school and non-school activities, day and evening, are canceled.

Food Distribution

SCPS will be providing meal bags at Chancellor High School from 10 a.m. to Noon on Monday, March 16th. All SCPA Students are eligible to receive one meal bag. It is not necessary for your child to be with you at the food distribution site; however, you will need to know your child’s student ID or lunch number to pick up the meal bag.

Thank you for your support and stay safe.

Stafford County Schools

Stafford Schools Closed March 16 - Students and staff engage in asynchronous remote learning.

Due to the potential for severe weather in our area during dismissal, including the strong possibility of tornadoes, all schools and offices will be closed for students tomorrow, March 16, 2026. All after school activities are cancelled. Students and staff will engage in asynchronous remote learning, with submission of assignments counting toward attendance. In the event of a power or internet outage, or difficulty with assignments, students and families should communicate with their assigned teacher(s).

Meals will be available, free of charge, from 10 am - 12 pm at Edward E Drew MS (501 Cambridge St, Fredericksburg, VA 22405) and Kate Waller Barrett ES (150 Duffey Dr, Stafford, VA 22556).

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”