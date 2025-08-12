By Adele Uphaus

One of "Powell's Pups" before and after flea treatment made possible by Olde Dominion Humane Society's new sponsorship opportunity. Photos courtesy ODHS.

“Powell’s Pups” arrived at Olde Dominion Humane Society earlier this year infested with fleas and with their skin inflamed from flea allergy dermatitis.

Following treatment that was made possible by a donation from Jim Powell, owner of Powell’s Furniture in Fredericksburg, the puppies are now comfortable and ready for adoption with soft, healthy coats.

A new initiative from ODHS allows businesses, organizations, and individuals to sponsor a litter of puppies. The $300 sponsorship gives sponsors the opportunity to name the puppies and provide them with necessary medical care, including examinations, vaccinations, and flea and tick medication.

“I’ve been an animal lover my entire life,” said Powell, whose sponsorship of “Powell’s Pups” gave the litter its name. “In my opinion, way too many families acquire pets without realizing the commitment they have to make, and sometimes these poor animals suffer. Thank God for our rescues like ODHS.”

Tales and Tails, a bookstore that opened this summer in downtown Fredericksburg, also recently sponsored a litter of puppies, choosing names for them inspired by literature—Jane Pawson, F. Scott Furgerald, Nicholas Barks, George Arfwell, and Sir Arthur Canine Doyle.

According to a press release from ODHS, the names were a hit on the rescue’s Facebook page, which displayed the puppies’ photos along with information about Tales and Tails.

“Sponsoring a litter of puppies is a great way to get a company’s brand involved in saving lives,” said Chrissy Hamilton, ODHS founder, in the press release. “We’re so grateful to these businesses and their generosity in helping to support our rescue efforts. The community plays such an important role in helping to save rescue dogs’ lives.”

Find information about sponsorships, as well as dogs available for adoption, upcoming events, and volunteer opportunities, at ODHS’s website.

