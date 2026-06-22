By Steve Watkins

ADVANCE EDITOR

G. Edward Johnson/Creative Commons/Algae in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, June 17, 2026

John “JJ” Cafaro, whose company Greenwater Services landed a no-bid $1.7 million contract to install a supposedly algae-proof “nannobubble” water purification system for the Reflecting Pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial, is a member of the same Cafaro family that built and owns Spotsylvania Town Centre, which most locals still refer to as the Spotsy Mall—not to be confused with the National Mall, where the Reflecting Pool, now algae-green with an alarmingly peeling, newly painted, blue bottom, is located.

JJ, a Mar-a-Lago neighbor, major donor, and pal of Donald Trump, was previously famous for pleading guilty to a federal felony charge of conspiracy to bribe a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. He was also convicted of making illegal campaign contributions to his daughter Capri, not to be confused with the pants, in her campaign for state senator in Ohio.

The Sumo-necked, Tom-Selleck-mustachioed, Mafia-inspired-gray-double-breasted-suit-with-black-collar-wearing JJ (at least in one striking photo making the rounds) spent most of his adult life as an executive VP in the family mall business before branching out on his own into emerging technologies, like nannobubbles, which don’t always work

As of this writing, Spotsy Town Center, unlike the Reflecting Pool, is still algae-bloom free.

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Steve Watkins is editor of The FXBG Advance. You can find Steve Watkins Books, his author Substack page, HERE. You can find Pie & Chai Magazine, which Steve also edits, HERE. And you can contact him HERE.

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