Compiled by FXBG Advance Staff

The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting has a robust agenda for Tuesday night, including a public hearing on Summit Academy, a private school to be located in the Livingston District that has proven controversial with nearby residents concerned about traffic flow the school will generate.

The agenda includes three possible agenda additions, 18 consent agenda items, four presentations, and six public hearings.

Possible Agenda Additions

Approval of the appropriation for the midyear personnel adjustments from 10/8 Board Meeting consent agenda

Approval of the school zone speed enforcement programs

Request to submit a grant application for the Department of Conservation and Recreations 2024 Community Flood Preparedness grant program and designation of authorized organization representatives.

Consent Agenda

Approval of minutes from 10/1 and 10/8 meetings

Approval of contract to KPA Services LLC for a safety management system for community operations

Approval of contract modification #4 for renewal to Brown & Broan Insurance Agency of Virginia for property, liability, commercial auto, and supplemental accident and disability insurance services for FREM & volunteer personnel

Approval of the FY 2024 carryover

Approval of modification to Mary Washington Healthcare Physicians for medical services

Approval of purchase order to Carter Machinery Company Inc for a new 2024 938 14A wheel loader

Approval of purchase order to FESCO Emergency Sales for the purchase of two ambulances

Approval of purchase order to Stryker Sales LLC for FY 25 Lifepacs & CPR device replacement

Approval of purchase order 25001 to Convergint Technologies for Genetec (VMS) Enterprise Camera Recording system and Genetec Advantage for 1 Omincast Enterprise 5-year maintenance

Approval of purchase order 25015 to Convergint Technologies for Parks & Recreation site security enhancements

Approval of task order 61 to Bowman Consulting Group LTD Easement acquisition Services for Massaponax Church Road Waterline Phase II

Approval of task order 24-05 to Sullivan, Donahoe, and Ingalls PC for engineering services for the Massaponax Church 12” waterline Pase 2 Improvements

Authorization for public hearing - Consideration of easement request from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative on county-owned parcel TM 33-A-3

FY 2025 Operating Budget Adjustment - Lee Hill building

Authorization for the county administrator to execute the administration agreement with VDOT for primary and secondary roadway maintenance (UPC 124691)

Authorization for the county administrator to execute the project administration agreement with VDOT (UPC 120943) to extend Germanna Point Drive from Germanna Community College to Spotsylvania Avenue

Resolution certifying authorization of transfer of assets at 10300 Spotsylvania Avenue to county for federal lease assignment

Resolution directing staff to advertise amendments to Spotsylvania County Code Chapter 23, Zoning, Article 5. General development standards, to consider adoption of the new section regulating tobacco, nicotine, and hemp product retail locations.

Presentations

VA Department of Health - (CHA) Community Health Assessment Process and Results

Tri-County/City SWCD Annual Report presentation

Vote Only - SUP24-0005: Sunning Island Tower Lakeside Farm LLC

Real Estate Tax Relief Program

Public Hearings

R23-0009: Andora Oaks (RO23-0009) (Terra Dominion HP LLC)

SUP23-0005: Summit Academy (The Summit Academy of Central Virginia, Inc., and Gordon Road Properties LLC)

SUP24-0001: VRE Crossroads MSF (Potomac & Rappahannock Transportation District Commission, the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission)

Public hearing to consider the proposed issuance of new money water and sewer system revenue bonds

Public hearing to consider the FY 2025 Budget Adjustment associated with the 2024 Economic Development Authority - Public Facilities Revenue bonds

Public hearing — to consider a request for an easement on a portion of county owned property from Columbia Gas

Meeting Details

