The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting on Tuesday, July 8. The meeting features 30 Consent Agenda items, two presentations/reports, and the county administrator/county attorney report.

Approval of the Minutes of the June 10, 2025 Board of Supervisors Meeting (Minutes to be approved)

Approval of National Disability Independence Day Proclamation (Proclamation)

Acceptance, Budget Adjustment, Appropriation, and Designation of Authorized Organizational Representatives for the FY 2026 School Resource Officer Grant Award (Executive Summary; Document 1, Document 2, Document 3)

Acceptance, Budget Adjustment, Appropriation, and Designation of Authorized Organizational Representatives for the FY 2026 School Security Officer Grant Award (Executive Summary, Document 1, Document 2)

Appointment of Doug Boggs to the Lake Anna Advisory Committee — Berkeley District (Doug Boggs Resume)

Appointment of Susan Slyer to the Rappahannock Area Community Service Board — At- Large (Susan Slyer Resume)

Approval of Agreement for Exit 126 of I95 Waterline Betterment (Agreement)

Approval of Award of Contracts to Nine (9) Vendors for Water Treatment Chemicals (Executive Summary)

Approval of Budget Adjustment, Appropriation and Designation of Authorized Organizational Representatives for the Acceptance of the FY 2025 Virginia State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force - Conference Funding for the Sheriff’s Office (Executive Summary)

Approval of Budget Adjustment and Appropriation for Department of Social Services (DSS) State Drive to Thrive Funds (Executive Summary)

Approval to Budget and Appropriate Developer Funding for the Thornburg Reuse Feasibility Study (Executive Summary)

Approval of Budget Adjustment and Appropriation for a Replacement Vehicle for Transportation (Executive Summary)

Approval of Contract Renewal to TRC Engineers and SCS Engineers for Solid Waste Engineering Professional Services (Executive Summary)

Approval of Cost Share Agreement to Kalahari VA, LLC and Henderson Construction Co., Inc. for the Kalahari Regional Water & Sewer Improvements (Executive Summary)

Approval of Four (4) Contract Renewals for Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (Executive Summary)

Approval of a Memorandum of Understanding with the School Board Related to Compliance Responsibilities under the County’s MS4 Permit (Executive Summary Recommendation Includes Specifics Regarding Authorization) (Executive Summary)

Approving Acceptance, Budget Adjustment, and Appropriation of the Virginia Brownfields Restoration And Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund – Site Assessment and Planning Grant for the FMC Wastewater Treatment Plant (Executive Summary)

Approval of Purchase Order to Atlantic Emergency Solutions, Inc. for Two (2) New Pierce Rescue Pumpers (Executive Summary)

Approval of Purchase Order to Computer Cabling & Telephone Services, Inc. for the Utility Fiber Expansion Project (Executive Summary)

Approval of Purchase Order to Networking Technologies & Support, Inc. for Sophos Central Managed Detection & Response Complete Workstations and Server for Three (3) Years (Executive Summary)

Approval of Purchase Order to Carter Machinery Company, Inc. for an Excavator for the Livingston Landfill (Executive Summary)

Approval of Task Order 23-05 Amendment D with Sullivan, Donahoe, and Ingalls for Rte. 1 Lee's Parke Sewer Improvement (Executive Summary)

Approval of Task Order 23-13 Amendment B to Sullivan, Donahoe, and Ingalls for Smith Station and Leavells Road Waterline Improvement Extension (Executive Summary)

Approval of Two (2) Contracts with Computer Cabling & Telephone Services, Inc. and Express Technologies, Inc. for Associated Network Cabling Installation (Executive Summary)

Approval of Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Agreement Between Spotsylvania County and Powerhouse 95, LLC (Executive Summary)

Capital Projects Budget Adjustments (Executive Summary)

Compassionate Billing Policy Update (Executive Summary, Redlined Policy Updates)

FY 2026 Budget Amendment and Appropriation of Additional State Funding for the Schools (Executive Summary)

Recommendation to the Circuit Court Judge to appoint Richard Thompson to the Board of Zoning Appeals — Courtland District (Executive Summary, Richard Thompson Cover Letter)