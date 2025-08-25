By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

PHOTO

Tuesday’s Board of Supervisor’s meeting in Spotsylvania features 16 consent agenda items, a Virginia Department of Transportation report, and a public hearing on rezoning approximately 73 acres zoned Rural (RU) and Mixed Use Low (MU-4) to Industrial 2 (I-2) with proffers for the development of a maximum 2,278,000 square foot data center campus. The properties are located at the southern terminus of Cosner Drive (Rt.771).

Consent Agenda

Approval of minutes from August 12, 2025, meeting (Document) Approval of Memorandum of Agreement with Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center for Court-ordered services for juveniles (Document) Approval of Proclamation for National Disability Voter Registration Week (Document) Approval of Purchase Order Change Order 1 to FH Paschen and Gordian Group for Livingston Landfill HOMA Pump Replacement (Document) Approval of Task Order to Ramboll Americas Engineering Solutions, Inc. to provide Continuing Engineering Services for the Thornburg Wastewater Treatment Plant Construction (Document) Authorization for the County Administrator to Execute the final Administration Agreement with VDOT for Chancellor Road (Route 674) – Site Distance Improvement at Ashby Drive (Route 625) (Document) Authorization for the Sale of 2025 General Obligation Bonds (Document) FY 2025 Budget Adjustment to Move Budgeted Funding from the Operating Reserve (Document) FY 2025 Schools Categorical Budget Adjustment (Document) FY 2026 Budget Adjustment and Appropriation for the Spotsylvania Farmers' Market Revenue and Operating Expenses (Document) FY 2026 Schools Categorical Budget Adjustment (Document) 2026 Revenue Sharing Final Applications (Document) FY 2027 Draft Budget Calendar Approval (Document) FY 2027 Draft Budget Calendar Approval (Document) Resolution to Approve the County’s Participation in the Proposed Settlement of Opioid-Related Claims Against Alvogen, Amneal, Apotex, Hikma, Indivior, Mylan, Sun, and Zydus, and Directing the County Attorney to Execute the Documents Necessary to Effectuate the County’s Participation in the Settlements (Document) Resolution to Approve the County’s Participation in the Proposed Settlement of Opioid-Related Claims Against Purdue Pharma L.P. and the Sackler Family, and Directing the County Attorney to Execute the Documents Necessary to Effectuate the County’s Participation in the Settlement (Document)

VDOT Report

Public Hearing

Presentations by Others

Follow-Up from Virginia Heritage Presentation at the 7/8 Board Meeting (Document)

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”