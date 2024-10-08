Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors Meeting Preview for October 8, 2024
Details of items to be considered include mid-year personnel adjustments and a real estate tax relief program.
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Tuesday’s Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors’ meeting includes a list of one possible agenda item, 24 items on the consent agenda, a closed meeting, one presentation, one report, and two public hearings.
Possible Additions to Consent Agenda
Approval of Resolution Authorizing the County Administrator to Sign Leases and Manage Real Estate Associated with Tax Map Parcel 36-17-T, Owned by Spotsylvania County
Consent Agenda
Approval of the Proclamation Recognizing October as Virginia Wine Month
Acceptance, Budget Adjustment, Appropriation, and Designation of Authorized Organizational Representatives for the FY 2025 TRIAD Crime Prevention for Seniors Grant Award
Acceptance, Budget Adjustment, Appropriation and Designation of Authorized Organizational Representatives for the FY 2025 Regional Bridges Grant Award
Approval of an Additional 0.37 FTE to Convert Part-Time Office Technician to Full-Time Office Technician
Approval of Contract 24-44-SD with Eskola LLC for Merchant Square Roof & HVAC Replacement
Approval of Right of Way Agreement with Dominion Energy for Relocation of Power Utilities at FMC Pump Station
Approval of Right of Way Easement Agreement with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) for Company 3 Power Service
Approval of Modification #3 to GFL of Virginia, LLC dba GFL Environmental for Front Load Refuse and Single Stream Service
Approval of Purchase Order 25009 with Computer Cabling & Telephone Service for Parks & Recreation Security Enhancements Project
Approval of Purchase Order 25017 to CAS Severn for Getac Laptops and Warranties for Various Departments
Approval of Resolution to Authorize the County Administrator and His Designees to Enter into Non-Disclosure Agreements Related to Information/Computer Services
Approval of Task Order #7 to Rummel, Klepper & Kahl, LLP for Waverly Village Drainage Improvements Conceptual Design
Approval of Task Order #22-12 B Amendment to Sullivan, Donahoe & Ingalls for Route 1 South-Ondura Drive Waterline Improvements
Approval of Task Order #20 to Hazen and Sawyer, P.C. for Virginia Water Protection (VPM) Permit Drought and Monitoring Plans
Approval of Task Order 24-07 to TRC Engineers for Solid Waste Engineering Professional Services
Authorization for the County Administrator to Execute the Administration Agreement with VDOT for Primary and Secondary Roadway Maintenance (UPC 124691)
Authorization for the County Administrator to Execute Revision #1 to the Project Administration Agreement with VDOT for the extension of Virginia Central Railroad (VCR) Trail Transportation Alternatives Project (TAP) (UPC 117899)
Authorization for the County Administrator to Execute Revision #4 to the Project Administration Agreement with VDOT to Widen Route 620 - Harrison Road (UPC 107141)
Authorization to Use Contingency Funds for the Purchase of Computers and Other Electronic Devices
Authorization for Public Hearing and Adoption of an Authorized Organizational Representative Resolution for the Grant Application Request for the Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2024 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program – Local Solicitation
Budget and Appropriate FY 2024 Unspent State and Federal Grant Carryover Funding for the Schools
Updates to the Human Resources Policies and Procedures Manual - Chapter 17 (Drugs and Alcohol), § 17-2 (Policy and Regulations)
Presentations and Reports
County Administrator / County Attorney Report
Public Hearings
Public Hearing to Consider the Cable Franchise Agreement Between CoxCom, LLC, d/b/a Cox Communications Northern Virginia, and Spotsylvania County
SUP24-0005: Sunning Island Tower Lakeside Farm LLC (Cellco Partnership dba Verizon Wireless) (Livingston Voting District)
Meeting Details
