Tuesday’s meeting of the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors’ meeting includes 24 Consent Agenda items, three presentations, one report by the county administrator, and five public hearings.

Among the notable topics being discussed are an adjustment to the regulation of tobacco, nicotine, and hemp product retail locations; an economic growth sharing agreement with Caroline County for a data center on the Mattameade Tech Campus; and an adjustment to the tax code that would allow for the setting of a tax rate to offset FREM costs in future budgets.

The meeting begins at 5:00 pm in the Holbert Building, and can be streamed online.

