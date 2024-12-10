Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors Meeting Preview for December 10
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Tuesday’s meeting of the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors’ meeting includes 24 Consent Agenda items, three presentations, one report by the county administrator, and five public hearings.
Among the notable topics being discussed are an adjustment to the regulation of tobacco, nicotine, and hemp product retail locations; an economic growth sharing agreement with Caroline County for a data center on the Mattameade Tech Campus; and an adjustment to the tax code that would allow for the setting of a tax rate to offset FREM costs in future budgets.
The meeting begins at 5:00 pm in the Holbert Building, and can be streamed online.
Consent Agenda
Approval of the Minutes of the November 12, 2024 Board of Supervisors Meeting
Approval of the Proclamation for Human Trafficking Awareness Month for January
Approval of Contract Between the County of Spotsylvania and South Roxbury, LLC
Approval of Budget Adjustment and Appropriation for the Acceptance of the FY 2025 Virginia State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Sub-Award for the Sheriff’s Office
Approval to Budget and Appropriate Funds within the Code Compliance Fund for the Purchase of One Replacement Vehicle for the Environmental Codes Department
Approval of Budget Amendment and Appropriation for a Replacement Vehicle for the Assessment Office
Approve Contract Modification #4 to Brightview Landscape Services, Inc. for Grounds Maintenance Services
Approval of Modification 1 to Contract to W.C. Spratt, Inc. for the Harrison Rd. Water Main Extension Phase III
Approval of Modification for Renewal to Samaha Associates, P.C. to Provide Architectural and Engineering Services
Approval of Purchase Order to Motorola Solutions, Inc. for M500 In-Car Camera System and Cloud Services
Approval of Purchase Order to Mid-Atlantic Waste Systems for Refuse and Recycle Container Replacement for the Chancellor Landfill
Approval of Purchase Order to JHB Group, Inc. for a 27 Foot Fire Safety Simulator Trailer for FREM
Approval of Purchase Order to the Peterbilt Store for a New 2025 Peterbilt 567 Truck with a Heritage Aluminum Dump Body for the Livingston Landfill
Approval of Purchase Order to Carter Machinery Company, Inc. for a New Articulated Dump Truck
Approval of Purchase Order to Sheehy Ford for Ten (10) Ford PPV’s for Sheriff's Department
Approval of Purchase Order to Excel Truck Group for Two (2) New 2026 Freightliner Chassis with Truck Bodies for Utilities Field Services
Approve Purchase Order to Winchester Equipment Co. for Two Kubota Excavators
Approval of Resolution to Appoint Members to the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC) and VRE Operations Board
Resolution Authorizing Midwest Medical Transport, LLC /DBA MMT Ambulance to Operate Ambulance Services in Spotsylvania County
Schools FY 2025 State Operated Programs at Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center Grant Budget Amendment and Appropriation
Presentations
VOTE ONLY - R23-0012: Roxbury Commons (RO23-0012) (Pilgrim Lane LLC) (Berkeley Voting District)
Staff Presentation on Data Center Development, Policies, and Regulations
Report
Public Hearings
R21-0010 (RO21-0010): Spotsylvania Courthouse Village (Courthouse Road Properties) (PHACH LLC) (Livingston Voting District)
CA24-0003: Zoning, Article 5, General Development Standards, Section 23-5.14, Regulation of Tobacco, Nicotine, and Hemp Product Retail Locations -
Public Hearing to Consider an Economic Growth Sharing Agreement with Caroline County, Virginia for the Mattameade Tech Campus
Public Hearing for an Amendment to Local Tax Code to Include Fire & Rescue Tax as Part of County Tax Code
Consideration of Amendments to County Code to Authorize Installation and Operation of Photo Speed Monitoring Devices in School Crossing Zones
