By Martin A Davis Jr.

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Wednesday’s Spotsylvania County Planning Commission meeting includes the announcement of the Planning Update and Report, and one public hearing.

The Planning Update and Report includes the following upcoming meeting and topics:

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 at 6:00 pm:

R23-0002 “Gateway Commerce” Geoffrey G. Davis, Thomas V. O’Keefe, Jr. and Elise A. O’Keefe (Four Points, LLC) (Berkeley District) – VOTE ONLY Request a rezoning of approximately 203 acres from Agricultural-2 (A-2) and Agricultural-3 (A-3) to Industrial-1 (I-1) with proffers for the development of a variety of industrial uses. The property is located on the west side of Patriot Highway (Route 1) with approximately 1,000 feet of frontage and along the south side of Hickory Ridge Road with approximately 770 feet of frontage.

R23-0012 Roxbury Commons (Pilgrim Lane, LLC) (Berkeley District) – PUBLIC HEARING Requests a rezoning of one parcel consisting of approximately 28.31 acres from Agriculture 2 (A-2) to Planned Development Housing District 3 (PDH-3) with proffers to allow for the development of 60 single-family detached units. The property is located on the west side of North Roxbury Mill Road (Rt. 632) approximately .08 miles south of the North Roxbury Mill Road (Rt. 632)/Larkin Chew Road (Rt. 1462) intersection.

The public hearing is for the Jacksons Arm Mitigation (Jacksons Arm Mitigation, LLC) (Lyons Wilderness LLC) (Chancellor Voting District).

Per the executive summary, the public hearing involves the applicant requesting a special use permit to allow for the construction of a wetland mitigation bank, on an approximately 350-acre parcel zoned Rural (RU) District. As proposed, the project would consist of wetland, stream, and riparian area restoration, enhancement, and preservation. The property is located approximately 0.75 miles west from the intersection of Brock Road (Route 613) and Plank Road (Route 3). The property is located outside of the Primary Development Boundary and is designated as Open Space on the Future Land Use Map of the Comprehensive Plan. Tax Parcel 8-A-13. Chancellor Voting District.

