Spotsylvania County School Board - November 18 Meeting
An overview of the topics to be discussed at the upcoming Board meeting.
By FXBG Advance Staff
Monday’s Spotsylvania County School Board’s meeting includes a budget work session, instructional calendar discussion, and review of three policies.
Budget Work Session
Review of Preliminary Needs
Board Member Input
Policy Review
Review and discussion of revisions to School Board Regulation BDDC-R
Review and discussion of VSBA February 2024 Updates
Review and discussion of revisions to JFC Code of Student Conduct to include language for cell phone usage in schools
Meeting Details
The meeting begins at 6:00 pm. People can watch the board meeting online.
