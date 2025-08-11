By Arianna Salvador

INTERN

Across the pews of the Mount Zion Baptist Church, murmurs of quiet prayer echoed off the white-painted walls.

The congregants prayed not only for clarity and wisdom, but justice as well. As they whispered amen, their minds focused on the issue at hand—joining as one voice to speak out against an alleged racial attack that occurred in their community.

According to a report filed by Maj. Delbert Myrick with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, an African American couple, Amylah Majors and Jamaria Gaskins, pulled over to inspect their car on the 4300 block of Partlow Road on July 20. It was then that a man exited his home and verbally assaulted them with racial slurs and threats. The man, identified as Mark Goodman, then exposed his backside to them. The report also mentioned a woman, Elizabeth Wolfrey, brandishing a firearm in their direction.

The two then chased Majors and Gaskins down the road. Their car crashed and they sustained injuries.

Goodman and Wolfrey were both charged with misdemeanors, according to the report. Goodman was charged with indecent exposure and released on summons. Wolfrey was charged with brandishing a firearm and released on bail.

“My wife walked away with minor physical injuries, but we were both assaulted, traumatized, and nearly killed,” Majors wrote on the couple’s GoFundMe. “This was not just an accident — this was an attempted act of violence meant to harm and silence us.”

In response, on August 9, Mozett Petway, president of the Spotsylvania County branch of the NAACP, called a meeting. In attendance were various community members, representatives of neighboring NAACP branches, and local church leaders.

“It’s up to us to take care of us,” Petway stated.

At the meeting, the group discussed the next course of action, specifically regarding the misdemeanor charges and the possibility of alerting the Board of Supervisors. Discussion also touched on various other hate crimes in the area.

“It’s important for the NAACP to address this because it’s in our area,” Petway said. “And if you feel free to do this and there’s no recourse…then believe me, [it] expands.”

Petway emphasized that due to the nature of the incident, it should be investigated as a hate crime, not a misdemeanor. He announced that he and other NAACP members had written a letter to the Spotsylvania Commonwealth’s Attorney, Ryan Mehaffey, stating this demand. They plan to deliver the letter on August 11.

“The NAACP…is fully aware of the impact incidents like this have on the community,” the letter states. “Therefore, we address them…in an effort to show the community that Spotsylvania County does not tolerate or condone this type of incendiary behavior, and will prosecute persons vigorously to deter others from repeating such offenses…”

Petway said that a similar statement will be presented at the next Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, August 12. He encouraged members of the community to also speak to the incident.

Additionally, Petway highlighted another recent racial issue in the community, distributing printed screenshots of an encounter in which a man in a black truck shouted slurs and obscenities to an African-American female in another vehicle on Plank Road on July 23.

According to a press release from the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the black truck, identified as Randolph Richards of Orange, was charged on August 8 with reckless driving and using abusive language.

“After consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and review of established case law, it was determined that this incident does not meet the legal criteria to be charged as a hate crime,” the press release states.

At Saturday’s meeting, the screenshots from the incident opened the door to a conversation about whether past racially-charged events should be included in the letter to Mehaffey’s office or in future discussions about racism. Some present said that would not only support pursuing the incident as a hate crime, but would highlight a pattern of recurring behavior.

“We can show that this is a pattern, and whether this case goes on or not, there appears to be a problem,” one group member stated.

Petway encouraged the group to spread the word about these incidents. He asked those present to inform their churches and anyone they know about the discussion, not only to help Majors and Gaskins fight for justice, but to raise awareness of a systemic issue in the area.

“I just want you to know this is old stuff,” Petway announced to the group. “[And] skeletons…that are resurrecting…this is a cemetery of racism. We just have to stay on top of it.”

