Fifteen of Spotsylvania County’s public schools would be identified as “off track” or “needing intensive support” under the Virginia Department of Education’s new accountability framework, according to a press release issued by the school division today.

The new system, which will be implemented in the fall of 2025 using scores from this spring’s standardized tests, measures mastery in reading, math, science, and English language progress. It also measures “readiness,” which considers chronic absenteeism, graduation rate, advanced coursework, and the 3E (enrollment, enlistment, employment) framework.

At the elementary and middle school level, the system also measures growth in reading and math, but growth is only responsible for 25% of the total rating at the elementary level and 20% at the middle school level.

These measures will provide each school in the state with a rating of either distinguished, on-track, off-track, or needing intensive support.

According to a model that was released by the VDOE today, 14 of Spotsylvania County’s schools would be considered “on track,” meaning they meet state expectations for content mastery, growth, and readiness.

Nine schools would be considered “off track,” meaning they are not meeting state expectations, and six schools would be identified as “needing intensive support.”

It’s not yet clear what “intensive support” would be provided to schools that receive this rating.

The school division’s press release notes that the new accountability framework does not incorporate “work-based learning data.”

“VDOE is still waiting for final approval from the federal government to see if [work-based learning data] will be accepted and factored into the new accountability framework,” the press release states. If it is considered, it will reduce the number of schools rated “off track” from nine to five and increase the number rated “on track” from 14 to 18.

Spotsylvania superintendent Clint Mitchell said in the press release that the division will “continue to advocate for Work Based Learning data to be part of the State’s new accountability framework to ensure there is a comprehensive reflection of student accountability, growth, and success.”

He said there will be a transition period as divisions implement the new accountability system and that “continued instructional support is essential for greater improvement.”

“I am incredibly proud of the hard work of our students, teachers, and entire school community,” Mitchell continued.

The division did not share which schools would be rated off track or needing intensive support.

The Advance asked the other school divisions in Planning District 16—Fredericksburg City and Stafford, Caroline, and King George counties—for comment on the model released today.

“These simulated designations, based on 2023-2024 school year data, model how schools would fare in a new accountability system that will not be in place until fall 2025. These simulations provide the division and schools an opportunity to review data and further refine the school improvement process,” said Sandra Osborn, chief communication officer for Stafford County Public Schools, in an email.

Sarah Calveric, superintendent of Caroline County schools, said in an email that, “The School Performance and Support Framework continues to be refined by the VDOE in preparation for a 25-26 implementation.”

She continued, “During this modeling phase, school divisions are utilizing baseline data from 23-24 to run simulations to evaluate strengths and opportunities for continued improvement. We look forward to future approval and inclusion of Work Based Learning Data (VBOE) and Chronic Absenteeism Recovery Data (Federal) which will provide greater accuracy in forecasting individual school designations.”

Marci Catlett, superintendent of Fredericksburg City Public Schools, thanked the state for “releasing simulated information early.”

“We are all trying to best understand the new accountability system that won't start until fall 2025,” she said in an email. “That said, this simulated forecast will give us time to review the data and plan forward while the state navigates its final model.”

