Spotsylvania School Board Meeting Preview
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Monday evening’s Spotsylvania County School Board meeting features five recognitions, 11 Consent Agenda Items, three information items, and three action items.
The meeting begins at 5:30 pm in the School Board meeting room. The meeting is livestreamed for those who wish to watch online.
Recognitions
December Superintendent's Art Award
Student Leaders in Action
Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Gold Seal Recognition
Purple Star Schools
2025 Division Teachers of the Year
Consent Agenda Items
Approval of 2023 Minutes (See Board Docs for full list)
Approval of Donations
Approval of FY 2025 Budget Amendment #18 - Categorical Transfer
That the School Board approves FY 2025 Budget Amendment #19 as presented.
Spotsylvania County Public Schools was awarded $498,160 (TSI & ATSI) to support 9 schools in the following areas: Academic Support (Reading and Mathematics) Interventions, Attendance Support, Family Engagement, and Professional Improvement.
Approval of Use of Cooperative Contract with PowerSchool Group, LLC for the Purchase of TimeClock Plus
Authorization of Contract Award for Disease Management Programs for Diabetes and Weight Management
Second Reading Approval of School Board Policy JFC Code of Student Conduct
Information Items
The Head Start Program requires that the local Head Start Director prepare a monthly report. Attached is that report and other information to be be shared with the School Board each month.
The following documents are for informational purposes:
1. Notification of Head Start Monitoring Report
2. OHS Monitoring Review Report
3. Program Instructions: Final Rule to Delay Effective Date for Increasing the CLASS Instructional Support Domain Competitive Threshold
4. October 2024 In Kind Report
5. Head Start Expenditure Report October 2024
6. October 2024 Credit Card Purchases
Vacancy Report by School - December 2024
Action Items
Appointment of Two School Board Members to Serve on the Strategic Planning Committee
Approval of 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 Instructional Calendars
Review and Discussion of Revisions to School Board Regulation BDDC-R
Paragraph 3
