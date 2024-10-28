By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

The Spotsylvania School Board will meet this evening at 6 p.m. for a work session on the budget and capital improvement plan for next fiscal year and to discuss legislative priorities.

Share

Budget/Capital Improvement Plan Work Session

Division staff will review the adopted budget for the current fiscal year (FY 2025) and present instructional needs, key challenges, preliminary priorities for FY 2026, and the ten-year capital improvement plan.

Legislative Priorities

The Board will discuss the legislative proposals suggested for inclusion in the Virginia School Board Association’s handbook of legislative positions. The VSBA’s delegate assembly will vote on whether to approve the handbook in November.

The Board will also discuss proposals for federal legislation recommended by the VSBA’s federal relations committee, which include requesting support for measures that increase access to social, emotional, and mental health services for students and staff; support for teacher, principal, and school bus driver recruitment and retention; and increased funding to meet federal mandates for special education; and increased funding for school construction.

Closed Session

The Board will enter a closed session at 9:15 p.m. to discuss “personnel matters,” according to the agenda.

Meeting Details

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read Local Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to report on a Spotsylvania School teacher arrested for bringing drugs onto campus.

First to report on new facility fees leveled by MWHC on patient bills.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Provided extensive coverage of the cellphone bans that are sweeping local school districts.

And so much more, like Clay Jones, Drew Gallagher, Hank Silverberg, and more.

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month