By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

Approval of Minutes (Documents)

Request to Pursue DCJS Grant for Behavior Interventionists at the Middle Schools

Approval of the use of James Madison University Contract #UPCJMU6022 with Boxx Modular for the Purchase of the (3) New Modular Sections and the Relocation and Set up of Temporary Modular Units at two School Sites to be Determined (Document)

Approval of the Deed of Easement Agreement with the Amazon Corporation at Cedar Forest Elementary School (Document)

Approval of Deed of Easement Agreement and Plat Document with Lee Wingo/Drees Homes of DC, Inc. (Document)