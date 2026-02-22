Spotsylvania School Board Work Session
The Board will hold a work session on Monday.
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Email Martin
Consent Agenda
Approval of Minutes (Documents)
Request to Pursue DCJS Grant for Behavior Interventionists at the Middle Schools
Approval of the use of James Madison University Contract #UPCJMU6022 with Boxx Modular for the Purchase of the (3) New Modular Sections and the Relocation and Set up of Temporary Modular Units at two School Sites to be Determined (Document)
Approval of the Deed of Easement Agreement with the Amazon Corporation at Cedar Forest Elementary School (Document)
Approval of Deed of Easement Agreement and Plat Document with Lee Wingo/Drees Homes of DC, Inc. (Document)
Approval to Utilize Cooperative Contract for Sequences A and B Furniture Package for the Spotsylvania Middle School Renovation Project
Information Items
Review of Budget Questions 28 and 29
