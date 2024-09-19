By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

The academic year is only one month old, but it’s already time to start planning for next year’s budget.

In order to inform the community about the budget process and “develop ways to create long-term funding planning strategies for Spotsylvania County Public Schools,” the school division will host several community conversations in the next two weeks, according to a flyer distributed this week.

Parents, students, staff, and community members are invited to participate in the sessions, which will be facilitated by school division leadership. Dates and locations are as follows:

Tuesday, September 24, 6 to 7 p.m., at Battlefield Middle School (11120 Leavells Road)

Thursday, September 26, 6 to 7 p.m., at Spotsylvania Middle School (8801 Courthouse Road

Tuesday, October 1, from 7 to 8 p.m., Berkeley Community Center (5969 Partlow Road)

Wednesday, October 2, from 6 to 7 p.m., at Courtland High School (6701 Smith Station Road)

