By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Map of Spotsylvania voting districts from Comprehensive Plan survey.

Spotsylvania County is embarking on an update of its Comprehensive Plan and seeks input from residents and stakeholders via a survey that went live August 1.

The last Comprehensive Plan update was completed in December of 2021, with amendments to address transportation, data center and industrial land use policies, and the hazard mitigation plan in July of 2022, 2023, and 2024

The current major update will guide decision-making over the next five years on matters of land use, housing, economic development, transportation, and infrastructure, according to the county’s website.

Jurisdictions are required by Virginia Code to create Comprehensive Plans, review them periodically, and update them every five years, at a minimum.

The survey will be available for the next six months.

Anyone who wants to provide feedback but does not want to complete the survey can enter comments at the county’s Comprehensive Plan website.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”