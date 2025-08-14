By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Richard Toye (top row) with fellow Navy recruits at U.S. Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, Illinois. Toye will be the guest of honor at Saturday's celebration of the 80th anniversary of V-J Day. Submitted photo.

Richard Toye was drafted into World War II at age 18. He was assigned to the Navy, though he’d requested the Marines, because of their “sharp uniforms,” he told an interviewer this week.

He served his tour of duty and did what was requested of him, “[taking] care” of sailors arriving on supply ships. “That's the way the service is: follow the order,” Toye said.

What he didn’t think about then, but thinks about a lot now, is the fact that he, like many Black service members, never saw combat in the war.

“World War II was fought by white people,” Toye said. “I look at war movies today… [and] I cry sometimes … an old man shedding a tear to see those white kids and before they can get off the boat, they’re dead. That’s damn shame.”

Still he questions, “Why weren’t we in combat? Simply because of discrimination. I never thought about this until I was old.”

Toye’s feelings about his war experience are complicated, but they’re part of the legacy of World War II. That legacy will be honored in all its complexity this weekend at “Victory and Valor,” Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, Inc.’s celebration of the 80th anniversary of V-J Day, the day Japan surrendered to the United States and ended the war.

There will be a recognition of Toye as the guest of honor at 10 a.m. on Saturday, at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, which was built in 1942 as the city’s first USO building.

The Dorothy Hart Center in the 1940s, when it served as the city's first USO club..

The recognition will be followed by a free Open House, lasting until 1 p.m., and including performances by the Enduring Freedom Honor Team; a 10:30 a.m. performance of a 1940s radio show by Stage Door Productions; homefront and military history displays; representatives from the USO, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and Leashes of Valor; Victory Garden demonstrations by Karen for Nature; children’s activities; and a blood drive.

Find more information, as well as tickets to Friday night’s 1940s-themed dance at the Dorothy Hart Center, at HFFI’s website.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”