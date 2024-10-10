By Hank Silverberg

CORRESPONDENT

The small sign on the right was the only one showing voters where to turn for the parking lot of the early voting site. Photos by Hank Silverberg.

Early voting sites in Spotsylvania County have been different in each of the last three elections. Apparently, landlords have had regrets about the action occurring outside some of the previous locations.

Registrar Kelly Acors says the county tried to rent the same site—located just down the street from the Board of Elections—this year, as they did last year, but the landlord complained that there was too much activity outside the building, and it was bad for business.

She says there have been similar complaints in past years.

This year, the early voting site is at 10300 Spotsylvania Ave, Suite 101.

It’s in the four-story, red brick Lee Hill office building. The voting entrance is around the back.

Why was this site chosen by County Administration? The rent was right, at just under $7,000 a month, there is ample parking, and Spotsylvania County was in the process of buying the building.

The deal was closed on October 4, with the county paying $17.5 million for the building and therefore getting the space for early voting rent free for October and November.

The entrance to the early voting location.

County spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis says purchasing the building will help meet the county’s need for new office space.

The plan is to move the entire Social Services Department into the Spotsylvania Avenue site next year. And she says other county offices will be moved there as well, though which ones have not yet been determined.

As for the early voting site, Acors says there are directions on the Board of Elections website and that the county has been putting up more signs to help voters find the entrance into the parking lot.

Acors says the stream of early voters has been steady. As of Wednesday evening, 14,011 voters had cast their ballots in the general election according to VPAP, a bit fewer than during early voting in 2020, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spotsylvania’s roll of active voters has grown to 104,113, compared to 89,250 active voters in 2020.

Early voting continues until Saturday, November 2, just three days before Election Day.

This post has been updated to include the address of the early voting location.

