By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

The main item on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting is a joint public hearing with the Planning Commission on regulations permitting grandfathering of “certain previously approved data center projects.”

The meeting will be called to order at 5 p.m. and the joint public hearing is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., according to the agenda.

Consent Agenda

There are 16 items on the consent agenda, including:

Suspending by-laws to vote on a resolution to authorize budget appropriation and execute a task order for preliminary design services for Warrenton Road widening project and U.S. 1 at Foreston Woods intersection project.

Approve proclamations recognizing outgoing supervisors Meg Bohmke and Monica Gary.

Endorse the Virginia Association of County’s 2026 legislative agenda.

Authorize an additional four hours of holiday pay for county staff.

Joint Public Hearing with Planning Commission

The boards are considering an ordinance that would grandfather data center projects that received conditional use permit approval from the Board of Supervisors or site plan approval from staff on or before October 21, 2025.

Grandfathered projects would be exempt from the new regulations approved by supervisors on that date—which, among others, require 750-foot setbacks between data center buildings and residences.

According to the staff memo, if the grandfathering ordinance is approved, it would apply to five projects:

Stafford Technology Campus

Potomac Church Tech Center

Centreport Gateway/Pemberton

Vantage VA-4 (aka Melrod)

Cranes Corner Data Center

Closed Session

The board will hold a closed session for “(1) discussion of the salary of a specific public officer; (2) consultation with legal counsel regarding a proposed electric transmission line project, which is a specific legal matter requiring the provision of legal advice by such counsel; (3) and discussion concerning the recruitment for a specific employee of the Board and the performance of a specific employee of the Board,” according to the closed meeting resolution.

Meeting Details

