By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

The Stafford Board of Supervisors meets on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Consent Agenda

There are 28 items on the consent agenda, including:

Budgeting fund balance reserves for replacement of the chiller at Colonial Forge High School and the electric heater at Hartwood Elementary School

Budgeting funds to repay the Virginia Department of Transportation for costs associated with the canceled Belmont-Ferry Farm trail project and Onville Road sidewalk project

Endorse seven projects for VDOT Smart Scale funding

Extend the deadline for a recommendation from the Transportation Impact Fee Advisory Committee

Proclaim February as Black History Month

Adopt amended Joint Schools Working Committee charter

Receive and accept Planning Commission annual report

Presentations

Action Items

Links go to the staff background memo for each item.

Consider requests to grant time limit extensions to development projects, including Stafford One Industrial, GDC Corporate Office, Westlake UMW Proffer Amendment, Enon Road Tech Park, Checkers Warrenton Road, Celebrate VA Town Celebrate Proffer Amendment, Silverbrook Kennels, Potoamc Church Tech Center Proffer Amendment, and Stafford Free-Standing ER).

Consider authorizing a public hearing on proposed amendments to County Code sections on regulation and use of reclaimed water, and referring the matter to the Utilities Commission.

Consider authorizing applications for dam safety grant funding from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation for projects in Aquia Creek Reservoir, Potomac Creek Reservoir, and Lake Mooney Reservoir.

Meeting Details

