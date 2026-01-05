Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

The Stafford Board of Supervisors will hold its first meeting with new members Maya Guy, Aquia district representative, and Kecia Evans, Falmouth representative, on Tuesday.

This is an organizational meeting at which the board will elect a new chair and vice-chair, and make appointments to regional and county boards, commissions, and committees.

There are no public hearings scheduled, but there is time for general public comments after the election of the chair and vice-chair.

Organization of the Board

The meeting will be called to order at 5 p.m. The first item on the agenda is election of a chair and vice-chair. Deuntay Diggs, the George Washington district representative, served as chair last year, and Tinesha Allen, Griffis-Widewater, as vice-chair.

Election of new leadership will be followed by approval of the board meeting schedule and calendar. In general, according to the background report, the board meets on the first, third, and fourth Tuesdays of every month, and takes recess the months of July and August.

Consent Agenda

There are 21 items on the consent agenda, including annual adoption of the board’s code of performance; appointments and re-appointments to the Architectural Review Board, the ADA Grievance Committee, the Advisory Boards on Law Enforcement and Private Trespass Towing, the Agricultural and Land Conservation Committee, Board of Fire Prevention Code Appeals, Healthy Generation Agency on Aging Board, Lake Arrowhead Service District Advisory Board, and the Stafford Regional Airport Board; and approvals of meeting minutes, contracts, and purchase orders.

Board Appointments

Appointment of supervisors to county and regional boards and commissions. Bay Consortium Workforce Development board Board of Social Services Central Rappahannock Regional Library Board of Trustees Community Policy and Management Team Emergency Operations Center liaisons Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Commission Fredericksburg Regional Alliance George Washington Regional Commission Joint three-on-three committee with the School Board Local Finance (OPEB) Board Military Installation Resilience Review Policy board Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission Public Safety Memorial Committee Rappahannock Community Criminal Justice Board Rappahannock Regional Jail Authority Board Rappahannock Regional Solid Waste Management Board Rappahannock River Basin Commission Rappahannock Youth Services and Group Home Commission.

Appointment of citizen representatives to vacant seats on county and regional boards, authorities, committees, and commissions (BACCs). Citizens can apply for these seats through the county’s Board Bank. According to the meeting agenda, 47 Stafford citizens submitted applications for appointments in 2026. Supervisors will make appointments to the following BACCs. ADA Grievance Committee—five applicants for four vacant one-year terms Board of Zoning Appeals—seven applicants (including two incumbents) for two five-year terms. Two applicants, Michael Catell and Marcus Oats, were candidates for election to the Board of Supervisors in November. Chesapeake Bay Board and Wetlands Board—eight applicants (two incumbents) for six vacancies (three at-large seats and three alternates). Diversity Advisory Coalition—nine applicants for one vacant two-year term. Economic Development Authority—11 applicants to complete an unexpired term ending in June of 2027. FAMPO Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee- four applicants for one two-year alternate member term. FAMPO Citizens Transportation Advisory Committee—three applicants for one vacant term (term length is at the pleasure of the Board). Historical Commission—one applicant for one vacant term (length at pleasure of the Board). Parks and Recreation Commission—five applicants (one incumbent) for four four-year terms. Planning Commission—15 applicants (including former School Board member Maureen Siegmund and State Senate candidate Ben Litchfield) for four vacant four-year terms. Telecommunications Commission—six applicants for seven one-year vacant terms. Utilities Commission—nine applicants (three incumbent) for five vacant four-year terms.



Meeting Details

Full agenda (with links to all citizen applications to BACCs)

Watch online

