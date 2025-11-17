Become a Sustaining Member

Stafford acquired the 1840 Counting House in 2006 for purposes of preservation, and now seeks to convey it in exchange for full restoration and use as a retail bakery. Screenshot from staff presentation.

Presentations

Proclamation recognizing the efforts of the Sheriff’s Office and the community in Stafford County being designated as a Certified Crime Prevention Community.

Reports from Departments

Parks and Recreation: Update on 6.5-acre parcel of county-owned property near Aquia Landing Park. The property has been managed under a lease agreement with the Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia, Inc. and staff is seeking direction from the Board on whether to enter into a new lease agreement.

Development services: Authorizing a public hearing on amendments to the County Code’s section on the Chesapeake Bay Preservation Area to align with new state legislation.

Public Hearings

Consider repealing and reordaining County Code Chapter 18 from “Peddlers, Solicitors, and Itinerant Vendors” to “Door-to-Door Vendors” to align with Virginia Code.

Conveyance of county-owned property to Van Zandt-Harkins Properties, LLC. The property, located in the Falmouth District, contains a historic structure (circa 1840) known as the Counting House. According to the background report, “the County no longer has a need for the property and seeks to convey the parcel in exchange for the full rehabilitation of the historic structure for commercial use” as a bakery.

Meeting Details

