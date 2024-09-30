By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Tuesday’s “A Day” meeting of the Stafford Board of Supervisors includes four presentations and one action item.

Consent Agenda

There are 27 items on the Consent Agenda, including approval of meeting minutes; proclamations recognizing Fire Prevention Week and Breast Cancer, Domestic Violence, and Cyber Security Awareness Month; and approval of construction contracts, leases, agreements, and grant applications.

Presentations and Reports by Agencies

Human Resources staff will present recommended changes to the Salary Administration Policy to “enhance the county’s effectiveness in the recruitment and retention of employees.” Recommended changes include a sign-on bonus; probationary increase; pay for certifications, degrees, and licenses; bilingual pay; and an employee referral bonus.

Planning and zoning will provide an overview and update of the county’s Memorandum of Understanding with the Northern Virginia Conservation Trust regarding land conservation efforts.

Planning and zoning will discuss potential tree canopy regulations.

Planning and zoning will discuss possible amendments to the design and construction standards for landscaping, screening, and buffering.

Action Item

The Board will vote on whether the Planning Commission should take up amendments to various sections of the family subdivision ordinance. “The primary purpose of the amendments is to revise the regulations … to allow for administrative reductions of the time period of ownership requirements for family subdivisions,” according to the agenda.

Meeting Details

Call to order at 5 p.m.

Full agenda

Watch online

