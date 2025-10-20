Stafford Board of Supervisors October 21 Meeting Preview
There will be a joint public hearing with the Planning Commission on proposed amendments that would regulate data center development.
By Adele Uphaus
MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT
There are five public hearings scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting, including a joint public hearing with the Planning Commission on proposed amendments to the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Ordinance related to data centers.
Presentations
15th annual Band Together Against Hunger
Proclamation recognizing October 24 as World Polio Day
Proclamation recognizing October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Work Session Items
Discussion of amendment to multi-locality agreement and proposed name change to Stafford Regional Airport (new name: Washington Executive—Stafford Regional). Link to staff memo.
Presentations/Reports by Departments
Budget and Management: Unaudited fiscal year 2025 and first quarter of fiscal year 2026 report.
Budget and Management: Consider reallocating funds to fully support the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Budget and Management: Consider temporarily setting personal property tax penalties and interest to 0% due to the federal government shutdown, by approving an Emergency Order which would expire December 20, 2025.
Public Hearings
Application to rezone 45.7 acres in the Falmouth District from agricultural and light industrial to heavy industrial, to allow for construction of the Cranes Corner Data Center project.
Presentation for 10/21 Board of Supervisors meeting
Joint Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission Public Hearing on proposed amendments to the Comprehensive Plan and the county Zoning Ordinance to update recommendations and regulations relating to data centers.
Conditional Use Permit application to exceed maximum height limitation in the A-1 agricultural zoning district for the Drew Middle School replacement project.
Amended Proffer Statement for residential project known as Garrison at Stafford.
According to the staff memo, the changes would “allow flexibility regarding residential development to develop townhouse units; modify the residential unit type mix by decreasing the maximum number of multifamily units; modify development phasing requirements; modify required transportation improvements and permitted access; add new building design and architectural requirements; modify use standards; and add new monetary contributions for townhouse units.”
Zoning Ordinance amendment regarding tobacco and vape shop uses.
