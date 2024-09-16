Stafford Board of Supervisors September 17 Meeting Preview
Board will discuss supporting a Regional Transportation Authority and consider approving a rezoning and comprehensive plan amendment to support development of a data center.
By Adele Uphaus
MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT
The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the Stafford Board of Supervisors includes a work session, department presentations, public hearings on three items, public comments, and a closed session.
Proclamation
The Board will receive a proclamation declaring September 15 through October 15 as National Hispanic Heritage Month.
Work Session Items
Discussion and updates on several transportation projects, SMART SCALE Round 6, and future transportation grants for the fall of 2024.
Presentation and continued discussion about options for land acquisition for a utilities department facility or a multiple department central service facility.
County Department Presentations
Consideration of supporting the creation of a Regional Transportation Authority to fund future transportation projects in Planning District 16.
Consideration of a request from the Transportation Impact Fee Advisory Committee to extend the deadline for providing a recommendation on proposed ordinance from September 22 to January 6.
Public Hearings
Consideration of leasing county-owned property at Duff McDuff Green Park to Charles Henderson Farms, LLC.
Possible repeal and replacement of Development Services and Planning and Zoning fee schedules.
Amending the comprehensive plan to support higher density commercial and industrial development on property located on U.S. 1 across from Sage Lane, south of State Shop Road, and east and west of Eskimo Hill Road. “The purpose of the amendment is to support industrial development on the subject
parcel, more specifically a data center campus.”
Proposed rezoning of the above parcel from agricultural to heavy industrial.
Meeting Details
Call to order at 5 p.m., closed session at 6:15, public comments at 6:30 p.m.
