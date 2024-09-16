By Adele Uphaus

The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the Stafford Board of Supervisors includes a work session, department presentations, public hearings on three items, public comments, and a closed session.

Proclamation

The Board will receive a proclamation declaring September 15 through October 15 as National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Work Session Items

Discussion and updates on several transportation projects, SMART SCALE Round 6, and future transportation grants for the fall of 2024.

Presentation and continued discussion about options for land acquisition for a utilities department facility or a multiple department central service facility.

Discussion of septage policy and possible rate updates.

County Department Presentations

Year-end unaudited financial report

Consideration of supporting the creation of a Regional Transportation Authority to fund future transportation projects in Planning District 16.

Consideration of a request from the Transportation Impact Fee Advisory Committee to extend the deadline for providing a recommendation on proposed ordinance from September 22 to January 6.

Public Hearings

Meeting Details

Call to order at 5 p.m., closed session at 6:15, public comments at 6:30 p.m.

