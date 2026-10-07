FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Barry Hamilton's avatar
Barry Hamilton
33m

Sounds like Guy and her staff should be replaced by constituents who can do their jobs better.

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Nancy Fahy's avatar
Nancy Fahy
28m

Based on the quote included in the beginning of your article, I was expecting the email response to be both shorter, less welcoming of diverse ideas, and less appreciative of the constituents' feedback.

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