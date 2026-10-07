By Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

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Two different Stafford residents say they’ve received the same response from Supervisor Maya Guy’s chief of staff after they wrote to Guy about their concerns and opposition to a new data center development on Accokeek Creek, to be voted on by the board this evening:

“If this type of development is not what you would like to see, please share what types of commercial or economic development you would support, that could generate meaningful revenue for Stafford while also contributing positively to the community and quality of life residents value?”

One Stafford observer, who asked not to be named, said they were appalled by Guy’s response.

“It significantly inverts responsibility by shifting the burden of justifying the project from the applicant and the elected official to the constituent,” the observer said in an email to The Advance. “Completely sidesteps any fidelity to the county’s planning documents and focuses entirely on whether the resident can propose a sufficiently lucrative alternative. Is there anything other than the county’s fiscal interests being accounted for in this (these) decision(s)?”



The observer continued, “Are we seriously proposing a ‘put up or shut up’ premise—that if residents don’t take on the county’s economic development responsibility, their objections have no legitimacy? Absent an alternative revenue opportunity, is a constituent’s objection invalid? Does the failure to produce an alternative make an incompatible proposal valid?”

The Accokeek Data Center public hearing and Board vote are scheduled for tonight, October 7, 6:30, at the George L. Gordon Jr. Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford.

Here’s the full text of the email constituents received from Guy’s office:

On behalf of Supervisor Guy, please know that your perspective matters to this conversation. Good public policy depends on understanding not just the opportunities before the Board of Supervisors today, but also how the decisions made impact the community tomorrow. Stafford is home, and decisions affecting living, raising a family, operating a business, or retiring in Stafford have real consequences for the people who have invested in this community.

As Stafford continues exploring opportunities to strengthen and diversify its revenue base, Supervisor Guy also welcomes your perspective on the other side of this conversation. If this type of development is not what you would like to see, please share what types of commercial or economic development you would support, that could generate meaningful revenue for Stafford while also contributing positively to the community and quality of life residents value?

Your perspective is important as Stafford considers not only what residents may not want, but also the kind of development they would like to see become a part of Stafford’s future.

Thank you again for reaching out, and more importantly, for caring enough about Stafford to make your concerns known. Supervisor Guy looks forward to hearing your thoughts.

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