Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

Screenshot from Deuntay Diggs’ November 25 Live Stream Facebook Video

Stafford County Board of Supervisors Chair Deuntay Diggs posted a 50-minute livestream video on Facebook the day before Thanksgiving lambasting The FXBG Advance for our reporting about behind-the-scenes information-sharing between Diggs and data center attorney Charlie Payne.

The Advance article, which you can read HERE, was published Monday afternoon, November 23, and headlined “Stafford Board of Supervisors Chair Scrambles to Justify Secret Emails With Data Center Attorney: Messages Meant to Refute Environmental Expert’s Health and Safety Concerns.”

The Advance had spoken with the environmental expert, a Stafford resident, prior to running the article, and reached out to Diggs on Sunday, November 22, with a list of questions. Diggs, who had never responded to the Stafford resident before, finally did the next morning—46 days after the expert had emailed him about her numerous health and safety concerns, which Diggs almost immediately forwarded Payne for the data center attorney to try to refute before sending them to members of the Stafford County Planning Commission.

A confidential source provided a copies of the exchange to the expert and to The Advance.

Diggs’ November 23 morning email to the Stafford resident, which he cc’ed to The Advance, was included in our article.

You can watch Diggs’ November 25 Facebook video HERE.

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